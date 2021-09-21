.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kuwait concludes refining expansion to produce less polluting fuel: KUNA

  • Font
A handout picture released by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on December 24, 2014 shows KNPC's new LPG TRAIN-4 Project which processes 800 million cubic feet of natural gas, at the al-Ahmadi refinery plant complex, 40 kilometres South of Kuwait City. (AFP)
A handout picture released by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on December 24, 2014 shows KNPC's new LPG TRAIN-4 Project which processes 800 million cubic feet of natural gas, at the al-Ahmadi refinery plant complex, 40 kilometres South of Kuwait City. (AFP)
Oil

Kuwait concludes refining expansion to produce less polluting fuel: KUNA

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Tuesday it had successfully started the full operation of a project to expand its refining capacity and produce fuel that generated lower emissions and less pollution, the state news agency reported.

It said the project included expanding capacity of Mina Abdullah refinery to 454,000 barrels per day (bpd) and Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery to 346,000 bpd, KUNA reported, adding that they would produce products that met global-environmental standards Euro-4 and Euro-5 for reducing emissions and pollutants.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The project was part of Kuwait's goal to achieve refining capacity of 1.6 million bpd in 2025, KUNA added.

Read more:

Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name

Kuwait aims to transform massive ‘tire graveyard’ into new city

Kuwait’s private sector under threat as small businesses struggle to survive

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020 Eiffel Tower, ketchup, live TV: Top 10 world fair inventions ahead of Dubai Expo 2020
Top Content
Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt Parents of newly engaged 11-year-old bride, 12-year-old groom arrested in Egypt
UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official UK-UAE travel update: COVID-19 vaccine requirements announced by British official
Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’ Curbs on women, beard length, use of force: Taliban detail morality police ‘rulebook’
Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested Sudan failed coup attempt: Situation under control, suspects arrested
European court finds Russia guilty of Alexander Litvinenko's 2006 assassination European court finds Russia guilty of Alexander Litvinenko's 2006 assassination
France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal France declares ‘crisis of trust’ with US after Australia submarine deal
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More