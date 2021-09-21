Kuwait concludes refining expansion to produce less polluting fuel: KUNA

Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Tuesday it had successfully started the full operation of a project to expand its refining capacity and produce fuel that generated lower emissions and less pollution, the state news agency reported.

It said the project included expanding capacity of Mina Abdullah refinery to 454,000 barrels per day (bpd) and Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery to 346,000 bpd, KUNA reported, adding that they would produce products that met global-environmental standards Euro-4 and Euro-5 for reducing emissions and pollutants.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The project was part of Kuwait's goal to achieve refining capacity of 1.6 million bpd in 2025, KUNA added.

Read more:

Kuwait to limit number of vehicles expats can register under their name

Kuwait aims to transform massive ‘tire graveyard’ into new city

Kuwait’s private sector under threat as small businesses struggle to survive