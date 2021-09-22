Nigeria sees 2022 oil production of 1.88 mln bpd, GDP growth of 4.2 pct

The Nigerian government expects the country to produce 1.88 million barrels per day of crude oil in 2022 and will use a benchmark oil price of $57 per barrel for its budget planning, according to a document approved by the Senate on Wednesday.

The Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), a crucial part of the annual budget preparation cycle, also showed projected GDP growth of 4.2 percent and inflation of 13 percent in 2022.

Advertisement

It gave a total federal government 2022 expenditure figure of 13.98 trillion naira ($34.01 billion) with an expected fiscal deficit of 5.62 trillion naira ($13.67 billion).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The MTEF was recommended for approval by a Senate committee which said it was “designed deliberately to minimize the adverse socio-economic consequences of the unabating COVID-19 pandemic and other crises peculiar to our country”

Nigeria’s economy, Africa’s largest, contracted in 2020 due to the crisis caused by the pandemic, and although it has resumed growing the World Bank says it is lagging growth in the rest of sub-Saharan Africa.

Growth is being hampered by security crises from Islamic insurgencies in the northeast to mass school abductions in the northwest and clashes between farmers and herders in several regions.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has estimated that GDP would grow by 2.5 percent to 3 percent this year.

The World Bank has projected GDP growth of 2.1 percent in 2022.

Nigeria’s annual inflation eased in August for a fifth straight month to 17.01 percent, official data showed last week. It has been in double digits since 2016.

Read more:

Gunmen attack bus convoy killing seven at Shell gas project site in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Buhari signs historic, long-delayed oil overhaul bill into law

Oil giant Shell agrees $111 million payment over 1970 Nigeria spills