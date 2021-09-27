.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

ADNOC completes bookbuilding for IPO of drilling unit raising over $1.1 bln

  • Font
ADNOC
ADNOC completes bookbuilding for IPO of drilling unit raising over $1.1 bln. (File photo)
Oil

ADNOC completes bookbuilding for IPO of drilling unit raising over $1.1 bln

Reuters, Dubai  

Published: Updated:

State oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has completed bookbuilding for the initial public offering (IPO) of ADNOC Drilling, raising more than $1.1 billion, it said on Monday.

The offering was oversubscribed, with total gross demand amounting to more than $34 billion, it said in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Upon settlement, ADNOC Drilling’s IPO will be the largest ever ADX (Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange) listing, further bolstering the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s equity capital markets,” it said.

A tranche for United Arab Emirates retail investors was set at 10 percent and a tranche for local, regional, and international institutional investors at 86 percent, with the remaining 4 percent to be allocated to ADNOC employees and UAE retirees.

Listing was expected on Oct. 3, ADNOC said.

ADNOC will continue to own an 84 percent majority stake in the unit, while Baker Hughes will retain its 5 percent shareholding. Helmerich & Payne will hold 1 percent through its IPO cornerstone investment.

ADNOC increased to 11 percent of share capital the size of the IPO, it said this month, because of oversubscription. It had previously targeted a minimum stake of 7.5 percent.

The sale is the second public flotation of a company owned by the Abu Dhabi oil major after the 2017 listing of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the UAE.

ADNOC and Saudi Aramco, in neighboring Saudi Arabia, are seeking to raise cash from outside investors as part of plans to diversify sources of income in their oil-reliant economies.

Read more:

ADNOC increases size of drilling unit IPO

OPEC+ struggles to pump more oil to meet rising demand

Low gas prices were not sustainable: UAE energy minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
Expo 2020 Dubai : Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’ Expo 2020 Dubai : Opportunity Pavilion to show how UN goals can be ‘Mission Possible’
Top Content
Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations Man arrested for sexually harassing female during Saudi National Day celebrations
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM
Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers
Iran fails to fully honor agreement on monitoring equipment: IAEA Iran fails to fully honor agreement on monitoring equipment: IAEA
Police arrests 29 men in India, accused of repeatedly gang-raping 15-year-old girl Police arrests 29 men in India, accused of repeatedly gang-raping 15-year-old girl
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More