.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Price of Brent crude oil jumps over $80 for first time in three years

  • Font
A general view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, on August 27, 2021. (Reuters)
A general view shows Mexican state oil firm Pemex's Cadereyta refinery in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, on August 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Price of Brent crude oil jumps over $80 for first time in three years

AFP, Hong Kong

Published: Updated:

The price of Brent crude oil jumped Tuesday above $80 for the first time in almost three years on expectations for surging demand and concerns about supplies as the world slowly emerges from the pandemic crisis.

With the rollout of vaccines and easing of lockdowns this year, bets on demand for the black gold have surged, while an energy crunch in the northern hemisphere has sent natural gas prices to a seven-year high leading to a spillover into the oil market.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At the same time crude stockpiles have shrunk, while increases in output by OPEC and other major producers including Russia have been unable to temper the rally in the commodity.

Brent climbed 0.9 percent in morning Asian trade to $80.24, its highest level since October 2018. West Texas Intermediate gained 0.9 percent to $76.07.

“It looks like the oil rally has still got some legs,” John Driscoll, at JTD Energy Services, said, adding: “I just don’t see any evidence yet that the rally has topped out.”

The advance comes even as the global economic recovery shows signs of slowing owing to supply chain issues and concerns about the Delta Covid variant that is leading to a spike in infections in several countries.

Prices have rocketed from the dark days of early last year, when lockdowns around the world hammered demand and saw the price of Brent sink to as low as $16 and WTI drop into negative territory.

Read more:

Brent oil price nears $80, highest since October 2018, amid supply concerns

Oil prices head for third week of gains as output stumbles

Oil prices rise on growing fuel demand, tight supply

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Expo 2020 Dubai: Run to take participants through scenic route past 192 pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: Run to take participants through scenic route past 192 pavilions
US top security adviser Jake Sullivan heads to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince US top security adviser Jake Sullivan heads to Saudi Arabia to meet with Crown Prince
Top Content
Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards Forbidden business: Taliban prohibit barbers from shaving, trimming beards
We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander We have established six armies outside our borders: Iranian military commander
UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’ UAE’s first independent digital banking platform launches ‘virtual card’
Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods Expo 2020 Dubai: Virgin Hyperloop to unveil new high-speed passenger pods
In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation In apparent reference to Hezbollah, UN calls on Lebanon to commit to disassociation
Unidentified aircraft strikes Iranian militia sites in Syria Unidentified aircraft strikes Iranian militia sites in Syria
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More