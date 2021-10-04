Saudi Aramco to complete 1 mln bpd oil capacity expansion by 2027: CEO

Saudi Arabia’s national oil company will complete its 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil output expansion project by 2027 to bring its total production to 13 million bpd, its CEO said on Monday.

“Our maximum sustained capacity from 12 to 13 million (bpd)... is not going to come to full capacity at 13 million bpd until 2027,” Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told the Energy Intelligence Forum online conference.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nasser said that tighter global natural gas supplies helped boost oil demand by 500,000 bpd as consumer shift from gas to crude.

Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, also aims to expand its oil trading business to 8 million bpd over the next 5 years from its current 5.5 million bpd, he added.

Read more:

ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30 pct in debut for Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO

India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director

Aramco, Air Products, ACWA sign $12 bln deal for energy venture in Jazan