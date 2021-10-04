.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Aramco to complete 1 mln bpd oil capacity expansion by 2027: CEO

  • Font
Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

Saudi Aramco to complete 1 mln bpd oil capacity expansion by 2027: CEO

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s national oil company will complete its 1 million barrel per day (bpd) oil output expansion project by 2027 to bring its total production to 13 million bpd, its CEO said on Monday.

“Our maximum sustained capacity from 12 to 13 million (bpd)... is not going to come to full capacity at 13 million bpd until 2027,” Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told the Energy Intelligence Forum online conference.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nasser said that tighter global natural gas supplies helped boost oil demand by 500,000 bpd as consumer shift from gas to crude.

Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, also aims to expand its oil trading business to 8 million bpd over the next 5 years from its current 5.5 million bpd, he added.

Read more:

ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30 pct in debut for Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO

India’s Reliance backs appointment of Aramco chairman as independent director

Aramco, Air Products, ACWA sign $12 bln deal for energy venture in Jazan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
In pictures: Dubai ruler visits Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020 In pictures: Dubai ruler visits Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar pavilions at Expo 2020
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Top Content
Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen Saudi Embassy in Oman calls on citizens to be cautious amid tropical storm Shaheen
Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility Shaheen storm: Abu Dhabi warns residents of heavy rains, winds, low visibility
Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm Flights to and from Oman delayed, rescheduled due to Shaheen storm
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, leaving ‘a number of civilians’ dead: Taliban
Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border Turkey plans military drills with Azerbaijan after Iran’s army exercises near border
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More