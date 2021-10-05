.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt close to finalizing arrangements for gas supplies to Lebanon

  • Font
A plant's gas tanks are seen in Alexandria, Egypt Sept. 26, 2021. (Reuters)
A plant's gas tanks are seen in Alexandria, Egypt Sept. 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Egypt close to finalizing arrangements for gas supplies to Lebanon

Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help to boost Lebanon’s electricity output. The deal, agreed by all four countries, is part of a US-backed plan to address Lebanon’s power shortages.

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt is finalizing arrangements to start supplying gas to Lebanon soon under a plan to help ease Lebanon’s power crisis, the two countries’ energy ministers said after meeting on Tuesday.

Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help to boost Lebanon’s electricity output. The deal, agreed by all four countries, is part of a US-backed plan to address Lebanon’s power shortages.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad said on Tuesday that Egypt could provide more gas than originally anticipated if necessary but gave no details.

“Egypt offered ... helping in the energy sector through the possibility of offering extra quantities of gas,” Fayad said at a joint press briefing with Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla in Cairo after their meeting.

“We will have another discussion on this,” Fayad said, without elaborating.

Molla said that the two countries agreed on a roadmap for the gas supplies.

US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat Middle East Lebanon crisis US talking to Egypt, Jordan to help Lebanon’s fuel, energy needs: Senior US diplomat

“God willing, we can finish the measures related to the deal within the few coming weeks,” Molla said, but did not say when supplies would begin.

Life in Lebanon has been paralyzed by the crisis, which has deepened as supplies of imported fuel have dried up. It is part of a wider financial crisis that has sunk the Lebanese currency by 90 percent since 2019.

The energy plan, however, is complicated by US sanctions on the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad. Lebanese officials have called on Washington to grant an exemption.

Read more: Egypt’s natural gas to reach Lebanon by year-end: Minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Man goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage
Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms
Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges
China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More