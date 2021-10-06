.
Natural gas price spikes 25 percent on soaring demand

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks are seen at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, China. (File Photo: Reuters)
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks are seen at PetroChina's receiving terminal in Dalian, China. (File Photo: Reuters)

Natural gas price spikes 25 percent on soaring demand

AFP, London

European and UK gas prices surged on Wednesday by more than 25 percent, energized by soaring demand before the cold northern hemisphere winter.

Europe’s Dutch TTF gas price jumped to 145.19 euros per megawatt hour and UK prices soared to 347.27 pence per therm, having already hit record peaks in earlier trade.

