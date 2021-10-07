.
British industry calls for gov’t action on energy prices, supply

A BP petrol station that has run out of fuel is seen in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Reuters, London

Britain’s Energy Intensive Users Group (EIUG) has called on the government and regulator Ofgem to act on high prices and concerns over supply this winter that they say threaten business.

“The issue is not just whether the supply of gas and electricity will be available but also one of price. Energy intensive industries could simply be priced out of the market,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement came as Britain grapples with record wholesale energy prices which have already curtailed some business and following a report on Thursday by National Grid warning electricity supplies will be tight this winter.

