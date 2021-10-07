.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Scatec-led consortium to build 525 megawatt solar project in Iraq

  • Font
Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar reads documents at the Basra Oil Company in Iraq's southern port city, on May 9, 2020. (AFP)
A file photo shows Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar reads documents at the Basra Oil Company in Iraq's southern port city, on May 9, 2020. (AFP)

Scatec-led consortium to build 525 megawatt solar project in Iraq

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq signed an agreement with a consortium led by Norway’s Scatec to build a 525 megawatt solar project in the governorates of Karbala and Babylon, the oil ministry said on Thursday.

The consortium also includes Egypt’s Orascom Construction and Iraqi private company Bilal.

Iraqi oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said the value of the agreement stood at around $500 million.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The minister added that the government aims to reach an output of 7500 megawatts of clean energy before the year 2023.

On Wednesday, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates’ Masdar signed a one thousand megawatt contract to build five solar power plants in the country.

Read more:

Iraq, UAE sign contract to build five solar power plants

US to stay in Syria, top Kurdish politician says

Iraq central bank supports creation of sovereign wealth fund: State news agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study COVID-19 reinfection likely for unvaccinated: Study
Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat Jazeera Airways flight from Kuwait makes emergency landing due to false bomb threat
Top Content
All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020 All UAE govt employees granted paid leave to visit Expo 2020
Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report Dubai ranks fifth in list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021: Report
Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel Nike to stop sales in retail stores across Israel
CIA announces new China Mission Center, folds Iran and North Korea centers CIA announces new China Mission Center, folds Iran and North Korea centers
UAE commits to net zero by 2050, first among Gulf countries UAE commits to net zero by 2050, first among Gulf countries
Israeli archaeologists find ‘luxurious’ 2,700-year-old toilet in Jerusalem Israeli archaeologists find ‘luxurious’ 2,700-year-old toilet in Jerusalem
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More