Iran plans to sell oil in exchange for investment, goods: Minister

Iran plans to offer oil and gas condensate to “any investor in exchange for either goods or capital investment” in the Islamic Republic’s sanctions-hit energy sector, the country’s oil minister said.

The ministry would welcome investment in both Iran’s upstream and downstream industries in exchange for oil or condensate, Javad Owji said in comments shown on state TV, without specifying whether the initiative is aimed at domestic or foreign buyers.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The plans were presented to lawmakers on Sunday and are pending their approval, he said.

It’s unclear whether the plans rely on the ailing 2015 nuclear deal being restored and US sanctions on Iran being lifted.

Tehran’s oil exports are effectively embargoed by Washington and sales have plummeted since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord.

Negotiations to restart the nuclear deal have been stalled since June when Iran elected hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi as its new president.

Owji said a global rise in oil demand bodes well for Iran and his ministry predicts energy demand will “increase day by day” as economies ease lockdown restrictions and recover from the pandemic.

Read more:

Iran power company warns of cuts due to illegal cryptocurrency mining

Iran stresses verification of sanctions relief a top issue in nuclear talks: FM



Iran FM ‘optimistic’ on nuclear talks if US plays ball