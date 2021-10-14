Oil sector needs investment to avert volatility like gas market, UAE minister says

The global oil market is at risk of the sort of volatility the gas market is currently witnessing unless proper investment is made, the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei told a forum on Thursday.

Asked whether the OPEC+ group would be ready to increase its production to cool rising oil prices, the minister said that OPEC+ producers have the capacity to do so but do not want to overdo it.

