FTSE adds ADNOC Drilling to three of its equity indices

Index publisher FTSE Russell has added ADNOC Drilling to three of its global equity indices, according to a statement from ADNOC Drilling.



ADNOC Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index, it said in a statement.

The index publisher, against whose indexes funds benchmark trillions of dollars of assets, earlier announced the same to clients on October 4.



ADNOC Drilling is a unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Baker Hughes retains a 5 percent share in the company.



ADNOC Drilling went public earlier this month via a $1.1 billion initial public offering through the sale of a 11 percent share in the company to investors.

