FTSE adds ADNOC Drilling to three of its equity indices

A man walks past screens inside the London Stock Exchange in the City of London. (AP)
Reuters

Index publisher FTSE Russell has added ADNOC Drilling to three of its global equity indices, according to a statement from ADNOC Drilling.

ADNOC Drilling has been added to the FTSE Global Large Cap Index, the FTSE Emerging Index, and the FTSE All-World Index, it said in a statement.

The index publisher, against whose indexes funds benchmark trillions of dollars of assets, earlier announced the same to clients on October 4.

ADNOC Drilling is a unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. Baker Hughes retains a 5 percent share in the company.

ADNOC Drilling went public earlier this month via a $1.1 billion initial public offering through the sale of a 11 percent share in the company to investors.

