.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Oil prices climb to multi-year highs as COVID-19 recovery, power firms stoke demand

  • Font
A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia. (Reuters)
A worker checks the valve of an oil pipe at the Lukoil company owned Imilorskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Kogalym, Russia. (Reuters)
Oil

Oil prices climb to multi-year highs as COVID-19 recovery, power firms stoke demand

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Oil prices hit multi-year highs on Monday buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation.

Brent crude oil futures were up 59 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $85.45 a barrel by 0900 GMT, after hitting $86.04, their highest level since October 2018.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 90 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $83.18 a barrel, after hitting a $83.73, their highest since October 2014.

Both contracts rose by at least 3 percent last week.

“Easing restrictions around the world are likely to help the recovery in fuel consumption,” analysts at ANZ bank said in a note, adding that gas-to-oil switching for power generation alone could boost demand by as much as 450,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

Cold temperatures in the northern hemisphere are also expected to worsen an oil supply deficit, said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

“The oil market deficit seems poised to get worse as the energy crunch will intensify as the weather in the north has already started to get colder,” he said.

“As coal, electricity, and natural gas shortages lead to additional demand for crude, it appears that won’t be accompanied by significantly extra barrels from OPEC+ or the US,” he said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that Japan would urge oil producers to increase output and take steps to cushion the impact of surging energy costs on industry.

Chinese data showed third-quarter economic growth fell to its lowest level in a year hurt by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks.

China’s daily crude processing rate in September also fell its lowest level since May 2020 as a feedstock shortage and environmental inspections crippled operations at refineries, while independent refiners faced tightening crude import quotas.

Read more:

Energy crisis boosts oil demand: IEA

Oil sector needs investment to avert volatility like gas market, UAE minister says

Putin predicts oil at $100 even as OPEC+ seeks to stabilize global market

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity
Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army
Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More