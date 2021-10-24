Sudan halts entry of fuel vessels into its waters to avoid fines: Energy minister

Sudan decided to halt the entry of vessels carrying fuel into its territorial waters to avoid incurring fines due to delays in offloading, Asharq TV channel cited the country’s energy minister as saying on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan have been shutting ports and blocking roads in protest at what they describe as poor political and economic conditions in the region.

The minister, Jaden Ali Obaid, said the country’s strategic reserves are running low, the channel reported.

Read more:

Sudan pro-civilian rule faction warns of ‘creeping coup’

Sudan says running low on fuel oil and wheat due to port blockade