Sudan halts entry of fuel vessels into its waters to avoid fines: Energy minister

This picture taken on October 9, 2021 shows an elevated view of the shipping port of Port Sudan along the Red Sea in the country's northeast. (AFP)

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Sudan decided to halt the entry of vessels carrying fuel into its territorial waters to avoid incurring fines due to delays in offloading, Asharq TV channel cited the country’s energy minister as saying on Sunday.

Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan have been shutting ports and blocking roads in protest at what they describe as poor political and economic conditions in the region.

The minister, Jaden Ali Obaid, said the country’s strategic reserves are running low, the channel reported.

