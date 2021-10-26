.
High probability of oil reaching $100/barrel, says BlackRock CEO Fink at FII

Larry Fink Panel
Larry Fink. (Screengrab)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Larry Fink, chief executive of the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, said on Tuesday at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit in Riyadh that there is a high probability of oil reaching $100 a barrel.

Fink, who was speaking at the FII conference in Saudi Arabia, also called for more collaboration between the public and private sectors to tackle global challenges such as climate change.

The fifth annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit, by the FII Institute, is being held under the slogan “Invest in Humanity,” at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“FII Institute is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive and built on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Sustainability, Healthcare, Education, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics,” according to the FII website.

With Reuters.

