Iraq state firm sees no need to increase oil production beyond OPEC plan

Iraq’s state oil marketing company, SOMO, said on Saturday Iraq sees no need to take any decision to increase its production capabilities beyond what has already been planned for OPEC countries.

In the light of increased demand for energy, Iraq sees the OPEC+ agreement raising its output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) a month, sufficient to meet demand and stabilize the market, SOMO added in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Meanwhile Iraq seeks to increase gas production through increasing investment in gas fields,” SOMO added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman says will support efforts to supply clean energy to world

Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII