.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Aramco reports rise in Q3 income to $30.4 bln

  • Font
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Aramco reports rise in Q3 income to $30.4 bln

The Associated Press, Dubai

Published: Updated:

The world’s largest oil company, Saudi Aramco, reported $30.4 billion in third-quarter net income on Sunday, bolstered by a surge in oil prices and recovery in demand as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Saudi Arabia’s majority state-owned oil giant Aramco said its net income more than doubled from $11.8 billion during the same three-month period a year earlier. Last year’s figure came after profits plunged dramatically as global coronavirus lockdowns slammed oil prices.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser described the company’s third-quarter results as “exceptional,” a result of “increased economic activity in key markets and a rebound in energy demand.” He acknowledged some remaining headwinds for the global economy due to supply chain bottlenecks.

The earnings came as the global loosening of virus-induced restrictions, tightening of gas supplies and acceleration of vaccination campaigns have pushed prices of crude sharply higher. The price of international benchmark

Brent crude was trading at over $83 a barrel on Sunday.

“We are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future,” Nasser said.

Consumers and companies are using more gasoline and airplane fuel as governments relax restrictions, leading to a rally across energy markets.

Net income refers to the amount left after taxes and preferred dividends have been paid.

Read more:

Saudi investment minister says FDI up 60 pct this year, excluding Aramco deal

Saudi Arabia’s commerce minister meets officials, investors at FII

Saudi Arabia’s Green Initiative plan for net zero emissions explained

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Social media star Hasbullah makes an appearance in the cage at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi Social media star Hasbullah makes an appearance in the cage at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi
In pictures: Two new champions crowned at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi In pictures: Two new champions crowned at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi
Top Content
UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut UAE recalls ambassador from Lebanon, advises citizens not to travel to Beirut
Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’ Saudi FM says Kingdom has ‘has no opinion on whether Lebanon govt stays or resigns’
Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran's proxies
In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena In pictures: The UFC 267 preliminary card at Abu Dhabi‘s Etihad Arena
Apparent Iran-linked hackers breach Israeli internet firm Apparent Iran-linked hackers breach Israeli internet firm
Saudi Crown Prince receives call from Dubai ruler, UAE support for Expo 2030 bid Saudi Crown Prince receives call from Dubai ruler, UAE support for Expo 2030 bid
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More