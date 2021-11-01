.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq’s oil exports rise to 3.12 mln bpd in October: Oil ministry

  • Font
A worker is seen at the new CPF3 oil station in the Halfaya oilfield in southern of Maysan province, Halfaya, Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)
A worker is seen at the new CPF3 oil station in the Halfaya oilfield in southern of Maysan province, Halfaya, Iraq. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

Iraq’s oil exports rise to 3.12 mln bpd in October: Oil ministry

Reuters, Baghdad

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s oil exports for October rose to 3.12 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.081 million bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Exports from Iraq’s southern Basra terminals reached 3.012 million bpd during October, the ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


Shipments from Kirkuk through the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged 98,000 bpd, while around 10,000 bpd were shipped by truck to Jordan, the statement said.

Iraq’s October revenue from oil increased to $7.68 billion with an average price per barrel of $79.376.

Iraq sold its crude at an average price of $72.6 in September.

Read more: Blackrock CEO says high probability of oil reaching $100/barrel: Saudi Arabia’s FII

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase Dubai readies health infrastructure as demand for retirement expected to increase
US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden US will respond to Iran’s actions, ‘price’ to pay for nuclear talks failure: Biden
Top Content
Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos Abu Dhabi requires PCR test and green Alhosn status for entering events, expos
Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region Bill Gates celebrates 66th birthday with Jeff Bezos in Turkey’s Mugla region
Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people Man dressed as Joker terrorizes Tokyo train, injures 10 people
US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions US flies B-1B bomber over Middle East amid Iran tensions
Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first Elon Musk says will sell Tesla stock to solve world hunger, wants proof from UN first
Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah Israel’s army launches week-long simulation of full-scale war with Hezbollah
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More