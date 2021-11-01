Iraq’s oil exports rise to 3.12 mln bpd in October: Oil ministry
Iraq’s oil exports for October rose to 3.12 million barrels per day (bpd) from 3.081 million bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Exports from Iraq’s southern Basra terminals reached 3.012 million bpd during October, the ministry said.
Shipments from Kirkuk through the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged 98,000 bpd, while around 10,000 bpd were shipped by truck to Jordan, the statement said.
Iraq’s October revenue from oil increased to $7.68 billion with an average price per barrel of $79.376.
Iraq sold its crude at an average price of $72.6 in September.
