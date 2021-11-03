.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Oil prices down after industry data shows US crude inventory build-up

  • Font
An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment is seen during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, US. (File photo: Reuters)
An oil storage tank and crude oil pipeline equipment at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, US. (File photo: Reuters)
Oil

Oil prices down after industry data shows US crude inventory build-up

Reuters, London

Published: Updated:

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oilconsumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.

Brent crude futures were down $1.81, or 2.14 percent, at $82.91 a barrel at 1118 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures tumbled $2.01, or 2.40 percent, to $81.90 a barrel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Crude prices are declining after the API reported the sixth straight week of crude oil inventory builds and as the Biden administration exhausts every possible plea to OPEC+ members before tapping their Strategic Petroleum Reserve,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

President Joe Biden, speaking at a climate summit in Glasgow, blamed a surge in oil and gas prices on a refusal by OPEC nations to pump more crude.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, meets on Thursday to review its policy and is expected to reconfirm plans for steady monthly increases despite calls for a raise.

“The producer group is expected to maintain its 400,000 barrel per day monthly supply increases. This, in turn, should preserve this quarter’s supply deficit,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM.

US crude and distillate fuel stocks rose last week while gasoline declined, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 29. Gasoline inventories fell by 552,000 barrels and distillate stocks rose by 573,000 barrels, the data showed, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy, will be released later on Wednesday.

In a sign that high prices are encouraging more supply elsewhere, BP said on Tuesday it would ramp up investments in its onshore US shale oil and gas business to $1.5 billion in 2022 from $1 billion this year.

Read more:

Kuwait, Iraq back OPEC+ oil supply rise plan, despite calls for extra supply

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister says OPEC will not change its strategy

Putin predicts oil at $100 even as OPEC+ seeks to stabilize global market

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of Oman
K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee K-Pop singing sensations to take center stage at Expo 2020 to mark UAE golden jubilee
Top Content
Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence Man who handed Alec Baldwin loaded gun on film set breaks silence
Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD Virgin Hyperloop to transport 200 million passengers a year by 2040: MD
UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations UAE announces new COVID-19 safety rules for National Day celebrations
Sudan’s Hamdok wants coup reversed as condition for dialog: Spokesman Sudan’s Hamdok wants coup reversed as condition for dialog: Spokesman
Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV Israel launches missile attack targeting area on outskirts of Syria’s Damascus: TV
Before you go
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
The architecture of ancient history - Episode 1
Explore More