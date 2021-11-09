Iraq to negotiate with Chevron to develop Nassiriya oilfields

Iraq’s cabinet has authorized National Oil Company (NOC) to negotiate with US group Chevron over development of oilfields in Nassiriya, in the Iraqi southern province of Dhi Qar, Iraqi state news agency INA said on Tuesday.

“Developing the fields in Nassiriya will provide great job opportunities and will introduce advanced technologies for oil production,” INA reported, citing the cabinet spokesman.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Nassiriya project for oil and gas production includes development of four exploration blocks in the province, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that its plan in the province includes completion of a group of giant projects in the oil and gas and water injection sectors, with targeted initial capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day within seven years of starting work.

Read more:

Iraq’s oil exports rise to 3.12 mln bpd in October: Oil ministry

Iran Quds Force chief meets Iraqi PM in Baghdad after assassination attempt: Report

Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi says he knows those behind assassination bid, will pursue them