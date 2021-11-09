.
Iraq to negotiate with Chevron to develop Nassiriya oilfields

Iraqi workers walk through the Nassiriya oilfield in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad,September 8, 2012. Production from Iraq's southern oilfields is at 2.5 million barrels per day as the country edges closer to becoming the world's biggest source of new supplies over the next few years, a senior Iraqi oil official said. Picture taken September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Atef Hassan (IRAQ - Tags: ENERGY BUSINESS)
A file photo of Iraqi workers walk through the Nassiriya oilfield in Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad. (Reuters)

Reuters

Iraq’s cabinet has authorized National Oil Company (NOC) to negotiate with US group Chevron over development of oilfields in Nassiriya, in the Iraqi southern province of Dhi Qar, Iraqi state news agency INA said on Tuesday.

“Developing the fields in Nassiriya will provide great job opportunities and will introduce advanced technologies for oil production,” INA reported, citing the cabinet spokesman.

The Nassiriya project for oil and gas production includes development of four exploration blocks in the province, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that its plan in the province includes completion of a group of giant projects in the oil and gas and water injection sectors, with targeted initial capacity of 600,000 barrels of crude oil per day within seven years of starting work.

