Iraq oil minister says exploration underway at four sites in western desert

Iraq’s oil minister has said work is underway at four exploration sites in the country’s western desert, the Iraqi state news agency (INA) said on Saturday.



The Iraqi Oil Exploration Company is handling the exploration work, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said, adding his ministry was also cooperating with American companies at other exploration sites in the Nasiriyah Region.

Iraq expects large quantities of oil reserves in Nasiriyah, Abdul Jabbar said.



INA said On Tuesday the Iraqi cabinet had authorized National Oil Company (NOC) to negotiate with US group Chevron over development of oilfields in Nassiriya, in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar.

