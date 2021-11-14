.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq oil minister says exploration underway at four sites in western desert

  • Font
Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar reads documents at the Basra Oil Company in Iraq's southern port city, on May 9, 2020. (AFP)
File photo of Iraqi Minister of Oil Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. (AFP)
Oil

Iraq oil minister says exploration underway at four sites in western desert

Reuters, Cairo

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s oil minister has said work is underway at four exploration sites in the country’s western desert, the Iraqi state news agency (INA) said on Saturday.

The Iraqi Oil Exploration Company is handling the exploration work, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said, adding his ministry was also cooperating with American companies at other exploration sites in the Nasiriyah Region.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iraq expects large quantities of oil reserves in Nasiriyah, Abdul Jabbar said.

INA said On Tuesday the Iraqi cabinet had authorized National Oil Company (NOC) to negotiate with US group Chevron over development of oilfields in Nassiriya, in the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar.

Read more: Biden says supplies of petroleum sufficient to reduce amount purchased from Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
Top Content
In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized In pictures: The five prominent people Saudi Arabia recently naturalized
Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins Saudi-backed company harnesses waste energy to mine bitcoins
Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan Scorpions kill three, injure hundreds in Egypt’s Aswan
US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report US hid an airstrike that killed 70 women, children in Syria in 2019: Report
Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband Japan's former princess Mako moves to New York with husband
Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials Strike on Kadhimi shows Iran losing control over Shia militias in Iraq: US officials
Before you go
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Khota: The Giant Adam - Episode 2
Explore More