Royal Dutch Shell says plans move to UK tax residence

Logo of Oil major Royal Dutch Shell. (Reuters)
Royal Dutch Shell says plans move to UK tax residence

Energy giant Shell on Monday announced plans to switch its tax residence from the Netherlands to the UK and drop Royal Dutch from its name under a major shakeup.

The group plans also to relocate to the UK its chief executive and chief financial officer on condition of shareholder approval in a vote due December 10.

The Dutch government is “unpleasantly surprised” after energy giant Shell informed it of plans to move the firm’s head office to Britain, the economic affairs minister said Monday.

“We are unpleasantly surprised by this. The cabinet deeply regrets this intention,” Economic Affairs Minister Stef Blok said in a statement on Twitter.

