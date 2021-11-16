.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Oil prices bounce back on tight supplies, but demand worries limit gains

  • Font
A view of a new 70,000 barrels per day refining unit at Doura oil refinery in Baghdad. (Reuters)
A view of a 70,000 barrels per day refining unit at Doura oil refinery in Baghdad. (Reuters)
Oil

Oil prices bounce back on tight supplies, but demand worries limit gains

Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

Oil rebounded from a weak start on Tuesday as worries over tight inventories underpinned prices, although optimism was limited by fears over demand following a pickup in COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Brent futures added 96 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $83.01 a barrel, as of 0712 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 80 cents, or 1 percent, to $81.68 a barrel.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“At these oil prices, supply is going to grow but it might take six months and inventories have come down so low. We don’t have a safety margin,” said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based senior risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

“We have very low inventory levels and if we have a very cold winter and OPEC is still sluggish at increasing supplies that could push oil prices up.”

Global oil markets remain very tight and heavily backwardated as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, Trafigura’s Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Weir said.

“We are seeing a very, very tight oil market but it’s not artificially tight because of what OPEC is doing. Demand is there,” Weir said at the FT Commodities Asia Summit.

Russian crude grades sold in Asia fetched the highest spot premiums in 22 months for cargoes loading in January, extending gains for a fourth straight month as robust demand and firm refining margins support prices, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Still, worries about demand destruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic weighed.

Europe has again become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing lockdowns, while China is battling the spread of its biggest outbreak caused by the Delta variant.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week cut its world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 barrels per day (bpd) from last month’s forecast, as high energy prices hampered economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fears of declining demand come as supplies are expected to rise.

Last week, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, encouraged by a 65 percent increase in US crude prices so far this year.

US shale production in December is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 8.68 million barrels a day, according to Rystad Energy.

Money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 9, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

The speculator group raised its futures and options position in New York and London by 11,328 contracts to 353,807 during the period.

Read more:

UAE energy minister sees energy demand increasing, can’t rule out fossil fuels

Oil demand expected to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022: Saudi Aramco CEO

Biden says supplies of petroleum sufficient to reduce amount purchased from Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps Saudi Arabia: Overseas pilgrims can apply for Umrah, prayer, visit permits via apps
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data Saudi Arabia’s Tawakkalna app now includes passport data
Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man Jordan requests gender confirmation of female Iran player, claims goalie is a man
In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship In pictures: 27 academics and religious scholars granted Saudi Arabian citizenship
Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman Pentagon says Iranian helicopter came close to US warship in Gulf of Oman
Lebanese Shia scholar among those granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia Lebanese Shia scholar among those granted citizenship by Saudi Arabia
Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing Video shows women in Saudi struck by car prompting calls for pedestrian crossing
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More