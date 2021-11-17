Brazil has no plans to join OPEC ‘at the moment:’ Minister

Brazil continues to work with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) but has no plans to join the group “at the moment”, Brazilian Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

“At the moment there are no plan to join OPEC. We continue to work with OPEC in a cooperative way,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of an energy conference.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in 2019 he wanted his country to join OPEC.

