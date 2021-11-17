.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Ukraine sees no sign of pipeline auctions leading to more Russian gas to Europe

  • Font
the Russian Energy giant Gazprom Logo afp
Russian energy giant Gazprom exports gas to Europe (File photo: AFP)

Ukraine sees no sign of pipeline auctions leading to more Russian gas to Europe

Reuters, Kyiv

Published: Updated:

Ukraine’s state-run gas transmission system operator said on Wednesday there was no sign that Russian energy giant Gazprom planned to exports additional gas to the Europe Union next year, based on the results of pipeline capacity auctions.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of using energy as a weapon against Europe.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow denies this and has repeatedly said it was fulfilling its gas contract obligations.

“According to the results of ... auctions, Gazprom does not plan to increase gas supplies to the EU in December or in the first quarter of 2022,” the operator’s head Sergiy Makogon said on Facebook.

He said the maximum volume of Russian transit to Europe would total 109 million cubic meters a day, in line with the current gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier this week Gazprom booked no additional gas transit capacity via Ukraine for December, based on auction results.

“All loud statements about the increase in supplies to the EU are not yet reflected in the real actions of Gazprom,” Makogon said.

Germany’s energy regulator has suspended the approval process for a major new Nord Stream 2 pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices.

Read more: Biden says Russia must not manipulate gas flows to Europe for political purposes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record Guinness World Record Day 2021: Mid East athlete sets new somersault record
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum Saudi Arabia’s AlUla: Top five things to see and do in the Kingdom’s living museum
Top Content
Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate Dubai introduces five-year visa for employees of international companies in emirate
Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world Saudi Crown Prince announces OXAGON, largest floating industrial complex in the world
Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan Taliban arrests man for selling 130 women in Afghanistan
New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights New UAE labor laws announced, changes made to safeguard employees’ rights
UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022 UAE COVID-19 rules: All schools, universities to operate at 100 pct capacity in 2022
Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel Miss Universe opens online voting poll ahead of pageant to be held in Israel
Before you go
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Khota: Adam in Quraan - Episode 3
Explore More