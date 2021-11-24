.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China says it will release oil reserves according to its needs, in touch with others

  • Font
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian takes a question at the daily media briefing in Beijing on April 8, 2020. (AFP)
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian takes a question at the daily media briefing in Beijing. (AFP)
Oil

China says it will release oil reserves according to its needs, in touch with others

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

China will release crude oil from its reserves according to its needs, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the country was in close communication with oil-producing and oil-consuming countries.

The United States said on Tuesday that it will release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China and other Asian nations to try to cool prices after OPEC+ producers repeatedly ignored calls for more crude output.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.


China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration confirmed to Reuters last week that it was working on a release of oil stocks but declined to comment on the US request.

Speaking in a daily press briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian again declined to comment on whether China was participating in the oil stocks releases coordinated by the United States.

“The Chinese side will organize a release of crude oil from state reserves according to its own actual needs,” said Zhao, adding that it would publish relevant information without delay.

Zhao said that China would maintain communication and co-operation to ensure the long-term stability of the oil market.

Read more: Oil steadies near $80 after US taps emergency reserves to release 50 mln barrels

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks Sudan’s PM Hamdok says he expects new government to be formed within two weeks
Top Content
New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even Delta New plant-based drug effective at blocking all COVID-19 variants, even Delta
Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Iran executes teen offender despite pleas from rights groups Iran executes teen offender despite pleas from rights groups
Australia designates Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’ Australia designates Hezbollah a ‘terrorist organization’
Two civilians killed, six soldiers injured in Israeli rocket attack on central Syria Two civilians killed, six soldiers injured in Israeli rocket attack on central Syria
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More