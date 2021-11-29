.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Kremlin warns against US pressure over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification

  • Font
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Russia. (File photo: Reuters)

Kremlin warns against US pressure over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Monday the United States must not put pressure on anyone over the certification of the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

The newly completed pipeline is awaiting clearance from a Germany regular before Russia can start exporting gas through it.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The United States and some European countries oppose the pipeline, which bypasses Ukraine and is designed to export Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea.

They say it would make Europe too reliant on Russian gas, but some other European governments say the link is vital to secure energy supplies.

Read more:

US slaps sanctions on another Nord Stream 2 firm

Russia completes Nord Stream 2 construction, gas flows yet to start

German regulator’s Nord Stream 2 move may delay commissioning to March: Sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash Protests in Istanbul, Ankara calling on Erdogan’s govt. to resign after lira crash
Top Content
Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant Saudi Arabia suspends flights to several countries due to COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know COVID-19 variant Omicron brings back travel curbs worldwide: All you need to know
Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries Omicron: New COVID-19 variant spreads to more countries
First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant First image of Omicron shows many more mutations than Delta variant
WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk WHO says PCR tests detect Omicron, new COVID-19 variant has higher reinfection risk
COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 variants emerge due to lax precautions, not getting vaccinated: Saudi Arabia
Before you go
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Gulf Cooperation Council defense ministers meet
Explore More