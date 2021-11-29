.
Saudi Aramco expects Jafoura field to provide 2 bln cubic feet of gas per day by 2030

The Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Reuters

Saudi Aramco expects its Jafurah gas field to provide approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day of sales gas, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

The project will cost no more than between $1.3 and $1.6 billion (SAR five and six billion), a Saudi energy minister said.

