Saudi Aramco expects Jafoura field to provide 2 bln cubic feet of gas per day by 2030
Saudi Aramco expects its Jafurah gas field to provide approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day of sales gas, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.
The project will cost no more than between $1.3 and $1.6 billion (SAR five and six billion), a Saudi energy minister said.
