Saudi Aramco expects Jafoura field to provide 2 bln cubic feet of gas per day by 2030

Saudi Aramco expects its Jafurah gas field to provide approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day of sales gas, CEO Amin Nasser said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The project will cost no more than between $1.3 and $1.6 billion (SAR five and six billion), a Saudi energy minister said.

Read more:

Oil demand expected to exceed 100 mln bpd in 2022: Saudi Aramco CEO

Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies launch retail network in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Aramco aims to achieve net-zero emissions from operations by 2050: CEO