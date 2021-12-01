ADNOC’s national reserves rise 4 bln stock tank barrels

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced on Wednesday an increase in national reserves of 4 billion stock tank barrels (stb) of oil and 16 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas, the company said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Moahmmed bin Zayed chaired the company’s annual board meeting, where the board approved the injection of 466 billion dirhams ($127 billion) for 2022-2026.

Read more:

ADNOC increases size of drilling unit IPO

UAE’s Adnoc says power grid to be supplied by nuclear, solar energy

ADNOC joint venture Fertiglobe sets mid-range IPO price, raising around $795 mln