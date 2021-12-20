Oil prices slide as rapid spread of omicron dims fuel demand outlook

Oil prices slumped more than 3 percent on Monday as surging cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States stoked investor worries that new mobility restrictions to combat its spread could hit fuel demand.



Brent crude futures fell $2.42, or 3.2 percent, to $71.10 a barrel by 1005 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down $2.79, or 3.9 percent, at $68.07.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Advertisement

“Simply put, it is not a case of if but when governments impose tougher restrictions,” said Stephen Brennock of broker PVM in a report.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Both crude markers are taking a sharp dive as the new week gets underway amid the prospect of a bigger than expected omicron-spurred dent to global demand.”



The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries.



US health officials urged Americans on Sunday to get booster shots, wear masks and be careful if they travel over the winter holidays, as the Omicron variant raged across the world and was set to take over as the dominant strain in the United States.



Meanwhile, US energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row.



The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose by three to 579 in the week to Dec. 17, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.



Still, lower exports are expected from Russia with exports and transit of oil from the country planned at 56.05 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2022 versus 58.3 million tonnes in the fourth quarter of 2021, a quarterly export schedule seen by Reuters showed on Friday.



Meanwhile OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 117 percent in November, up a percent from the previous month, two sources from the group told Reuters, as output continues to lag agreed targets.

Read more: OPEC raises 2022 oil demand forecast, says omicron variant impact to be mild