Gas flows eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline jump

A view shows pipelines near a gas processing facility, operated by Gazprom company, at Bovanenkovo gas field on the Arctic Yamal peninsula, Russia May 21, 2019. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)
Natural gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, jumped on Tuesday in direction of Poland from Germany, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

The gas was flowing in a reverse mode, from Germany to Poland, for a 15th straight day.

Eastbound volumes hit almost 9.9 million kilowatt hours (kWh/h) at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border on Tuesday morning, the data showed, up from 5.8 million kWh/h previously.

The pipeline accounts for about one sixth of Russia’s normal annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey.

Russian gas exporter Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for export via the pipeline for Tuesday, auction results showed.

The company booked 8.3 million kWh/h of transit capacity via the pipeline for January at an auction last month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that Germany was reselling Russian gas to Poland and Ukraine rather than relieving an overheated market, putting blame for the reversal of flows along the Yamal pipeline, and rocketing prices, on German gas importers.

Capacity nominations for Russian gas flows from Ukraine to Slovakia via the Velke Kapusany border point, another major route for Russian gas to Europe, also remained lower on Tuesday.

Nominations stood at 285,288 megawatt hours (MWh), a touch above Monday’s levels which were the lowest since last February but well below levels of over 900,000 seen in early December, data from Slovak pipeline operator Eustream showed.

