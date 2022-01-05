.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq to acquire Exxon Mobil’s stake in West Qurna oilfield: Minister

  • Font
File photo of West Qurna-1 oilfield, which is operated by ExxonMobil, near Basra, Iraq. (Reuters)
File photo of West Qurna-1 oilfield, which is operated by ExxonMobil, near Basra, Iraq. (Reuters)

Iraq to acquire Exxon Mobil’s stake in West Qurna oilfield: Minister

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Iraqi government has given its approval for the Iraqi National Oil Company to acquire Exxon Mobil Corp’s stake in the giant West Qurna 1 oilfield, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

West Qurna 1, in southern Iraq, is one of the world’s largest oilfields with recoverable reserves estimated at more than 20 billion barrels.

It had a production capacity close to 500,000 barrels per day in 2021, according to Iraqi officials.

State-run Basra Oil Company director Khalid Hamza told Reuters last year that Exxon was seeking to sell its 32.7 percent stake in the field for $350 million.

Foreign interest in developing fields in southern Iraq has fallen as Iraq along with other top producers curbs output to support prices and as a result of tension between the United States and Iran, which has close ties to Iraqi Shia militias.

Read more:

Oil prices rebound by more than $1 after Saudi Arabia raises prices for Asia, US

Saudi Arabia raises oil prices for Asian and US customers

Iraq backs OPEC’s existing plan for gradual output rise, ministry says

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally US, EU sternly warn Sudan’s military against appointing PM unilaterally
Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention Analysis: Hamdok resigning, Sudan’s future and need for international intervention
Top Content
Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third Saudi Arabia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers rise by one-third
More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total More than 200,000 UAE residents given COVID-19 jab in 7 days, 22 mln doses in total
UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours UAE COVID-19 numbers climb again, 2,708 new cases recorded in 24 hours
Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF Israel downed a Hezbollah drone from Lebanon: IDF
US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade US condemns Houthis’ seizure of UAE flagged vessel: Threatens international trade
Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020 Daily COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia pass 3,000 for the first time since July 2020
Before you go
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Khota: A cup wrapped with a snake - Episode 8
Explore More