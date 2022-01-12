.
Mining firm Ma’aden aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050: Saudi PIF chief

Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
Ayush Narayanan, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma’aden) is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, said Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

Rumayyan, who is also chairman of Ma’aden, was speaking at a mining conference in Riyadh on Wednesday.

He said, “Over the past few years, we have seen the mining industry grow to become an important contributor to the world's economic, social and environmental goals. And at PIF, we have identified 13 strategic sectors that we are focussing on to achieve the aims of Vision 2030.”

