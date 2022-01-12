Mining firm Ma’aden aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050: Saudi PIF chief

Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma’aden) is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, said Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

"The theme for this forum is Creating the Future of Mining, and I believe the future is mining", said H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of @PIFSaudi.#FutureMineralsForum#FMF2022 pic.twitter.com/IaHA0FF0oA — مستقبل المعادن | FUTURE MINERALS (@FutureMineral) January 12, 2022

Rumayyan, who is also chairman of Ma’aden, was speaking at a mining conference in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said, “Over the past few years, we have seen the mining industry grow to become an important contributor to the world's economic, social and environmental goals. And at PIF, we have identified 13 strategic sectors that we are focussing on to achieve the aims of Vision 2030.”

With Reuters

Read more:

UAE’s ENEC looking forward to becoming key player in hydrogen production: CEO

World gov't officials attend meetings on sustainable future minerals held in Riyadh

Over 5,300 mineral locations in Saudi Arabia to aid economic growth: Expert