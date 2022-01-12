Saudi Aramco to establish presence in China to focus on non-metals in construction

Oil-giant Saudi Aramco and China Building Materials Academy (CBMA) have announced the launch of NEXCEL, a new “Non-Metallic Excellence and Innovation Center,” to further advance the use of non-metallic materials in the building and construction sector.

The center was launched at an event in Beijing, where it will be located, according to a statement from the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

NEXCEL seeks to promote the development and application of non-metallic technologies that offer “superior lifecycle cost, efficiency and environmental advantages over their metal alternatives,” the same SPA statement set out.

Aramco has been developing and deploying non-metallic solutions within its operations for more than 20 years, according to Ahmad A. al-Sa’adi, Senior Vice President of Technical Services at Aramco.

In collaboration with China Building Materials Academy, we launched the Beijing Center of Excellence for Nonmetallics. — aramco (@aramco) January 11, 2022

“We are excited to be part of this important initiative with China Building Materials Academy, to jointly advance the use of non-metallics in building and construction in China,” added al-Sa’adi.

Meanwhile, Zhan Yanjing, Vice President of China National Building Material Group (CNBM), stated that the partnership is an “important measure to build green, low carbon solutions.”

NEXCEL aims to promote the development and application of non-metallic technologies by exploring opportunities for joint projects in research and development, standards development and adoption, professional development and certification, advocacy and international outreach.

The center will also create a global collaboration platform to expand and accelerate the use of these materials.

