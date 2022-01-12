.
UAE’s ENEC looking forward to becoming key player in hydrogen production: CEO

A handout picture obtained from the media office of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on February 13, 2020 shows a general view of the power plant in the Gharbiya region of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline about 50 kilometres west of Ruwais. The United Arab Emirates said on February 17 that it has issued a licence for a reactor at its Barakah nuclear power plant, the first in the Arab world, hailing a historic moment. The national nuclear regulator has approved the issuance of the operating licence for the first of four reactors at the plant, said Hamad al-Kaabi, the UAE representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency. The Barakah plant, located on the Gulf coast west of the UAE's capital, had been due to come online in late 2017 but faced a number of delays that officials attributed to safety and regulatory requirements. / AFP / Barakah Nuclear Power Plant / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO /Barakah Nuclear Power Plant - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
A handout picture obtained from the media office of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on February 13, 2020 shows a general view of the power plant in the Gharbiya region of Abu Dhabi on the Gulf coastline about 50 kilometres west of Ruwais. (AFP)

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said on Wednesday it was set to produce 85 percent of Abu Dhabi’s clean electricity by 2025.

The Barakah nuclear power plant has the potential to create one million tonnes of hydrogen per year, Mohamed Ibrahim al-Hammadi, chief executive of ENEC, also said.

“This low carbon fuel is essential to transition to a net zero world,” he said at an energy conference.

The plant in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, is the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world and is part of the Gulf oil producer’s efforts to diversify its energy mix.

