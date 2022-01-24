Aramco CEO says oil demand nearing pre-pandemic levels: Report
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Al Nasser said that the demand for oil is nearing pre-pandemic levels, Asharq Business reported in a tweet on Monday.
