Saudi Aramco signs 50 agreements during IKTVA conference

Saudi Aramco has signed 50 agreements during the sixth IKTVA (In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program) in Dhahran, the company said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The IKTVA program is part of the Kingdom’s drive to provide more local jobs and diversify the economy away from oil.

Read more:

Saudi Aramco to establish presence in China to focus on non-metals in construction

EIG-led investors in Aramco oil pipelines hire banks for dual-tranche bonds

Saudi Arabia FM meets Chinese counterpart to discuss regional security