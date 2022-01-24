.
Saudi Aramco signs 50 agreements during IKTVA conference

Saudi and Foreign investors stand in front of the logo of Saudi state oil giant Aramco during the 10th Global Competitiveness Forum on January 25, 2016, in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)
Saudi and Foreign investors stand in front of the logo of Saudi state oil giant Aramco during the 10th Global Competitiveness Forum on January 25, 2016, in the capital Riyadh. (AFP)

Saudi Aramco signs 50 agreements during IKTVA conference

Reuters

Saudi Aramco has signed 50 agreements during the sixth IKTVA (In-Kingdom Total Value Add Program) in Dhahran, the company said.

The IKTVA program is part of the Kingdom’s drive to provide more local jobs and diversify the economy away from oil.

