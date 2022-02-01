Iraq oil exports averaged 3.2 mln bpd in January: Oil ministry

Iraq oil exports averaged 3.2 million barrels per day in January, the country’s oil ministry said on Tuesday.
Exports from Iraq’s southern Basra terminals reached 3.11 million bpd during January, the ministry said.
The country’s January revenue from oil increased to $8.27 billion with an average price per barrel of $83.246.
Iraq sold its crude at an average price of more than $72 in December.
