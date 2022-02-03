SABIC fourth quarter profit more than doubles to $1.31 bln on higher prices, volumes
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world’s biggest petrochemicals firms, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit more than doubled from a year ago on the back of higher selling prices and volumes.
SABIC’s net profit after zakat and tax was 4.93 billion riyals ($1.31 billion) in the fourth quarter from 5.59 billion riyals in the previous quarter and 2.25 billion riyals in the fourth quarter of 2020.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Revenues in the quarter were 51.28 billion riyals, 56 percent higher than a year prior.
The fourth quarter profit missed analysts’ average expectations by 10.4 percent, according to Refinitiv data. But net profit after zakat and tax for 2021 came in at 23.03 billion riyals, beating analyst estimates of 22.36 billion riyals.
The result was a marked turnaround from 2020’s 70 million riyals net profit.
SABIC said net income was hampered by 760 million-riyal impairment and restructuring provisions for capital assets and “non-cash” charges of 590 million riyals from re-measuring derivatives equity instruments for forward contracts related to joint venture agreements.
EFG Hermes noted the unexpected one-off charges and said the current year looked set to be more challenging as global chemical margins are weighed down by improving supply and waning demand.
“As such, we believe the peak is behind us for now and expect earnings to see some pullback going forward,” EFG Hermes said, adding though that SABIC historically benefits from high oil prices.
Read more:
UAE's ADNOC discovers raw gas off Abu Dhabi coast
OPEC+ agrees to increase oil output by 400,000 bpd from March: Source
Qatar says it cannot unilaterally replace Europe’s gas needs in case of shortage
-
UAE’s ADNOC discovers raw gas off Abu Dhabi coastUAE oil firm ADNOC announced on Thursday a gas discovery off Abu Dhabi, the first from the emirate’s offshore exploration concessions.Interim results ... Gulf
-
EU proposes rules to label gas, nuclear investments as green, Austria fights backInvestments in some gas and nuclear power plants would be labelled as sustainable under rules proposed by European Commission on Wednesday, a plan ... World News
-
Iranian gas flows to Turkey at 50 percent of guaranteed levels: SourcesIranian natural gas flows to Turkey are currently at around 50 percent of daily guaranteed levels and repairs to the pipeline on the Iranian side of ... Middle East
-
Qatar says it cannot unilaterally replace Europe’s gas needs in case of shortageQatar, one of the world’s top natural gas exporters, will not be able to unilaterally replace Europe’s energy needs in case of a shortage due to the ... Energy
-
OPEC+ agrees to increase oil output by 400,000 bpd from March: SourceOPEC+ agreed on Wednesday to stick to moderate rises in its oil output, two sources from the group said, despite pressure from top consumers for a ... Energy