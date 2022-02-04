.
Saudi Aramco mulls up to $50 bln stake sale via fresh share listing: WSJ

Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies launch retail network in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies launch retail network in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

Saudi Aramco mulls up to $50 bln stake sale via fresh share listing: WSJ

Saudi Arabia is planning to list more shares in Aramco and is targeting a stake sale of as much as $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the oil giant's strategy.

The state-owned company has held talks with outside advisers about selling more shares on the Riyadh stock exchange as well as a secondary listing, possibly in London, Singapore or other exchanges, the report said, adding that it was still in the planning stage.

Aramco, which listed in Riyadh in December 2019 and currently has a market value of $1.97 trillion, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Read more: Aramco CEO says energy transition ‘not going smoothly’

