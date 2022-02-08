.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq approves Haditha oil refinery development project

  • Font
Picture taken on December 12, 2009 shows the digging of a new well at the Halfaya oil field near the southern city of Amara in Iraq's southern Maysan province. Asian firms Petronas and CNPC made aggressive bids to become major players in the international energy market by snatching up contracts for Iraq's oil fields at an auction over the weekend. A consortium led by China's CNPC was awarded the contract for Iraq's southern Halfaya oil field, which has proven reserves of 4.1 billion barrels of oil. AFP PHOTO/KARIM JAMIL
A picture taken on December 12, 2009 shows the digging of a new well at the Halfaya oil field near the southern city of Amara in Iraq’s southern Maysan province. (AFP)

Iraq approves Haditha oil refinery development project

Reuters, Baghdad

Published: Updated:

Iraq’s state-run North Refineries Company, which controls the Haditha refinery, has agreed a contract with the US company Honeywell UOP to complete the refinery’s development project, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The refinery is located in the western Anbar province and is regarded as one of the oldest refineries in the country.

Developing the Haditha refinery would help boost the Country’s overall oil production, the state news agency (INA) reported on Tuesday.

Iraq has been planning to fully develop the Haditha refinery after liberating areas around it from ISIS in 2018.

Read more:

Iraq was top target of China’s Belt & Road in 2021, says study

Oil prices slip from seven-year high ahead of more US-Iran talks

Russia’s Putin tells Xi Jinping of new deal that could sell more gas to China

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More