Iraq approves Haditha oil refinery development project

Iraq’s state-run North Refineries Company, which controls the Haditha refinery, has agreed a contract with the US company Honeywell UOP to complete the refinery’s development project, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.
The refinery is located in the western Anbar province and is regarded as one of the oldest refineries in the country.
Developing the Haditha refinery would help boost the Country’s overall oil production, the state news agency (INA) reported on Tuesday.
Iraq has been planning to fully develop the Haditha refinery after liberating areas around it from ISIS in 2018.
