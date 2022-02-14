Jordan to begin exporting electricity to Lebanon in March: Minister

Jordan will begin exporting electricity to Lebanon in March after finalizing a funding agreement with the World Bank, Jordan’s Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh told Saudi owned TV station Al Arabiya.

The US-backed funding deal aims to ease crippling power shortages in Lebanon by transmitting electricity across neighbouring Syria.

Separately, the Jordanian minister also told Al Arabiya his country would invite international companies to explore for gas and oil from mid-2022.

