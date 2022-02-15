.
UAE’s Dragon Oil makes first oil discovery in Gulf of Suez: Egypt ministry

A container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt April 24, 2017. Picture taken April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt on April 24, 2017. (Reuters)

Reuters, Cairo

UAE-based Dragon Oil has made its first oil discovery in the Gulf of Suez, the Egyptian petroleum ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The discovery is one of the largest in the area in the past 20 years, it said, adding that the field could contain around 100 million barrels in reserves.

In a statement from its headquarters in Dubai, Dragon Oil also estimated the field’s reserves at 100 million barrels.

