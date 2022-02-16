.
EU commission chief says gas supply on ‘safe side’ for winter

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference about the EU vaccination strategy at the European Commission, in Brussels, on July 27, 2021. (AFP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a press conference at the European Commission, in Brussels. (File photo: AFP)

AFP, Strasbourg, France

EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said that Europe could survive Russia’s squeeze on gas supplies to the EU thanks to an unprecedented diversification of sources in recent weeks.

“Our models show, with all the measures we have taken, that we are now on the safe side for this winter,” Von der Leyen told a session of European Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.

Read more: Japan offers gas to Europe over Russia-Ukraine tensions

