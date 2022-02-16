EU commission chief says gas supply on ‘safe side’ for winter

EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said that Europe could survive Russia’s squeeze on gas supplies to the EU thanks to an unprecedented diversification of sources in recent weeks.
“Our models show, with all the measures we have taken, that we are now on the safe side for this winter,” Von der Leyen told a session of European Parliament in the eastern French city of Strasbourg.
