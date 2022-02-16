Kurdish president Barzani says explored gas potential with Qatar energy minister
The Prime Minister of Iraq’s Kurdistan region Masrour Barzani said on Wednesday that he explored Kurdistan’s “huge gas potential” in a meeting with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad al-Kaabi.
Teams from both governments also discussed energy investment, renewables, and regional energy cooperation, Barzani said on Twitter.
