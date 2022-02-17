UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales in January drop for third straight month

Sales of marine fuel in the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah marine refueling and oil storage hub dropped seven percent in January, official data showed, falling for a third consecutive month since hitting a record high in October.

Fujairah’s January bunker sales volumes totaled about 646,000 cubic meters, according to the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), equivalent to about 619,000 tons, Reuters calculations showed.

In December, Fujairah bunkering volumes were at 698,000 cubic meters, while Reuters calculations showed Fujairah bunker sales totaled 8.17 million cubic meters, or about 7.83 million tons in 2021.

Combined low-sulphur bunker sales in January plunged 11 percent from the previous month to 526,000 cubic meters, Reuters calculations showed.

The share of low-sulphur sales to overall bunker volumes were at 81 percent in January, compared with 84 percent in December, Reuters calculations showed.

Sales of 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) rose to about 120,000 cubic meters in January, up 10.5 percent from the previous month, while demand for the mainstream 380-cst very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) was 11 percent lower to a four-month low of 498,000 cubic meters.

Sales of low-sulphur marine gasoil (LSMGO) climbed 11 percent in January to 27,000 cubic meters, while marine gasoil (MGO) volumes slumped 58 percent from the previous month to 1,200 cubic meters.

