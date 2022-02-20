Saudi crude output exceeds 10 mln bpd in Dec; exports fall slightly
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production increased by 110,000 barrels per day month-on-month in December, to 10.02 million bpd, official data showed on Sunday.
Exports fell slightly to 6.937 million bpd, from 6.949 million bpd in November, according to monthly export figures provided by Saudi Arabia and other oil exporting countries to Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).
Saudi crude output in December was 1.04 million bpd above year-ago levels and 428,000 above December 2019 levels, according to the JODI website.
