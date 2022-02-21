Iran’s Raisi hopes trip to Qatar gas forum will boost ties with other Gulf countries
Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday he hopes a trip to Qatar to attend a regional gas conference will boost political and trade relations with Gulf countries.
“Iran is one of the founders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) because we are among the three most important gas producing and exporting countries,” Raisi said in remarks carried by state television before he left Tehran.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The visit is the first by an Iranian President to Qatar in eleven years and is Raisi’s third foreign trip since taking office.
Iran has faced gas shortages at home because of record high consumption particularly for winter household heating and has
had to cut supplies to cement plants and other industries.
Washington and Tehran are in the middle of indirect talks on salvaging Iran’s 2015 agreement with world powers amid growing
Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances, seen by Western powers as irreversible unless a deal is struck soon.
Read more:
Iranian parliament sets six conditions for return to nuclear deal
Qatar to host gas exporters summit as Ukraine crisis simmers
Iraq is $1.6 billion in arrears on Iran gas payments: Minister
-
Saudi energy minister says focusing only on renewables a mistakeThe Saudi energy minister said on Sunday that focusing only on renewable power sources was a mistake and that the world may not be able to produce all ... Energy
-
Iranian parliament sets six conditions for return to nuclear dealIran’s parliament has laid out six conditions for Tehran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers in a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi ... Middle East
-
Iraq is $1.6 billion in arrears on Iran gas payments: MinisterIraq is $1.6 billion in arrears on its payments for imports of Iranian gas, its acting electricity minister has said, urging Washington to allow cash ... Energy
-
Qatar to host gas exporters summit as Ukraine crisis simmersWith Europe fearing for its gas supplies amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Qatar will host a summit of top natural gas exporters including ... Energy
-
EU commission chief says gas supply on ‘safe side’ for winterEU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday said that Europe could survive Russia’s squeeze on gas supplies to the EU thanks to an ... Energy
-
Israel to boost natural gas export to Egypt by up to 50 pct this monthIsrael will boost natural gas export to Egypt by as much as 50 percent by the end of the month, deepening energy ties between Middle Eastern neighbors ... Energy