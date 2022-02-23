Germany says it can do without Russian gas, but faces many hurdles
Germany’s economy minister has said the country could do without Russian gas. But that won’t be easy.
Europe’s industrial powerhouse currently relies on Russia’s Gazprom PJSC for more than half its gas. And if anything, demand will only grow as the country phases out nuclear and coal-fired electricity. No. 2 supplier Norway is already pumping at full tilt, and Germany has no means of importing liquefied cargoes.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday that “the possibility that Germany gets enough gas and enough resources beyond Russian gas imports is there.”
He was speaking after Chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze approval for Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe amid a dramatic escalation of tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
Habeck cautioned against “too much speculation, saying energy ties with Russia have survived previous crises.” He also said the halt to the Nord Stream 2 certification process doesn’t mean the pipeline is off the table for good.
