Aramco shares rise to record high as oil tops $100 for first time since 2014

Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Aramco shares surged as much as 4.2 percent to a record high 42.25 riyals ($11.26) on Thursday as oil prices breached the $100 a barrel after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Brent crude topped $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, exacerbating concerns that a war in Europe could disrupt global energy supplies.

Shares of Aramco are up for a third consecutive day and have gained more than 16 percent year to date. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was down 2.2 percent in afternoon trade.

Oil breaches $100 for first time since 2014 on Ukraine attacks

Russian ground forces cross into Ukraine as death toll climbs

Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

